France rounded off a fantastic weekend at the International Canoeing Federation (ICF) Wildwater Canoeing World Championships in Treignac with another two gold medals, with Manon Hostens yet again tasting success.

Both the men’s and women’s classic teams race were won by the hosts, taking their total gold medal haul at the Championships to eight.

Alongside team-mates Claire Bren and Phenicia Dupras, Hostens powered to her second team boat gold medal, and fourth gold overall at the Championships.

The French trio finished almost 14 seconds ahead of silver medallists Italy, while the bronze was won by the Czech Republic.

"I was a little bit disappointed with my individual race, so I’m glad to finish with a gold medal, and maybe a perfect classic teams run," Dupras, an individual gold medallist in 2019, said.

"On this river it’s just magical."

In the men’s team event, Quentin Bonnetain, Maxence Barouh and Felix Bouvet showed similar levels of dominance for France by winning the K1 classic nearly nine seconds ahead of the opposition.

Bonnetain picked up his second gold of the Championships after his victory in the individual K1 classic, in which he narrowly beat team-mate Barouh.

"I was disappointed but I was also very happy, and today with my two team-mates I really wanted to do almost a perfect run and finally take my first gold of the week after three silver medals," Barouh said.

The German team of Max Hoff, Andreas Heilinger and Finn Hartstein came runners-up after dodging a falling tree midway through their run.

Next up on the canoeing calendar is due to be the ICF Wildwater Canoeing World Cup, which is set to take place from Thursday (June 9) until Sunday (June 11) in Celje in Slovenia.