Russian and Belarusian officials have been allowed to stand in the International Skating Union’s (ISU) elections after surviving a vote to exclude them from the organisation’s Congress in Phuket in Thailand.

Three motions were presented by the Ukrainian Figure Skating Federation (UFSF) on the opening day of the Congress at the Hilton Phuket Arcadia Resort & Spa to deny Russia and Belarus from participating at the much-anticipated meeting in response to the war in Ukraine.

But the governing body’s hopes were dashed when it failed to secure the two-thirds majority needed to win the vote.

The first motion asked members to stop the Skating Union of Belarus, the Russian Skating Union and the Figure Skating Federation of Russia from participating in voting, deliberations, debates and submissions of proposals but it was rejected with 55 voting against, 48 in favour and 13 abstentions.

The second proposal to exclude Russian and Belarusian officials from standing in the elections was also dismissed with members polling 54 against, 46 in favour and 16 abstentions.

A further motion was tabled by Ukraine to suspend the ISU activities of anyone from Russia and Belarus elected or appointed at this week’s Congress, but it fell 18 votes short of being passed, with 60 in favour, 38 against and 18 abstentions.

ISU vice-president Alexander Lakernik is among six Russian officials standing, although he also needs members to pass a proposal to increase the age limit of office holders from 75 to 80.

The other Russians seeking election at the Congress are Alexander Kibalko, Yulia Andreeva, Uliana Chirkova, Andrey Nefedov and Mikhail Sokolov.

Despite the result, ISU director general Fredi Schmid insisted the organisation remained in support of the people of Ukraine who remain under attack from Russian forces.

"This was a very difficult part of the Congress," said Schmid.

"Normally this item would take four or five minutes.

"Today it took two or three hours. but it shows the importance of this matter and I think it was important that everyone had time to express themselves.

"This does not mean that our thoughts are not with the people of Ukraine."

The ISU Council had initially proposed for members to vote on the exclusion of Russian and Belarusian delegates from participating or standing at its Congress.

But Schmid revealed that the ISU Council agreed at a meeting yesterday not to go ahead with the motion due to fears over court action.

"The Council agreed to remain with the protective measures ensuring the safety and integrity of international ice skating competitions," said Schmid.

"In reaching its decision, the Council reviewed and discussed the applicable provisions of the ISU Constitution and the advice of its legal team regarding the potential legal risks that will exist for the ISU should the Council present such a motion.

"The ISU legal team advised the Council of the risk that an exclusion of the Skating Union of Belarus, the Russian Skating Union and the Figure Skating Union of Russia from participation in the Congress or the exclusion of their members from standing in the election for the 2022 Congress will be challenged in court."

"This could lead to a CAS (Court of Arbitration for Sport) procedure against the ISU with the potential risk that the decision could be found by CAS to be invalid with the consequence that all the decisions made during the 2022 Congress including the elections would be considered as null and void."

ISU director general Fredi Schmid said fhe organisation could have faced court action had its Council tabled a motion to exclude the National Federations of Russia and Belarus at the Congress ©ISU

Following the ISU Council’s decision, the UFSF pushed ahead with its motions against Russia and Belarus with the backing of the National Federations of Bulgaria, Britain and France.

Sergei Baranov, representing UFSF at the Congress, revealed that Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Youth and Sports had sent letters to the ISU with requests to exclude Russia and Belarus, insisting "we cannot be silent" as the war rumbles on.

"Our country is suffering, our families are suffering and our children are suffering and houses are being destroyed," said Baranov.

"How long this will last no one knows.

"Our goal is the full isolation of Russians and Belarusians from world sports and the deprivation of their athletes of the right to participate in international competitions and the right to hold international competitions.

"People cannot pretend that nothing is happening."

The ISU has stopped Russian and Belarusian athletes from competing in its events in response to Russia's invasion, backed by Belarus, of Ukraine ©Getty Images

Skaters and officials from Russia and Belarus have been banned from ISU competitions since March 1, and this remains in place "until further notice".

The ISU has also ruled that international competitions will not be staged in Russia and Belarus "until further notice" in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

According to the United Nations, at least 4,183 civilians have been killed since Russia launched its military offensive on February 24, and almost 7 million people have been forced to flee Ukraine.

The ISU Congress is due to run from today until Friday (June 10) and will include the election of a new ISU President after the decision of Dutchman Jan Dijkema to step down having served since 2016.