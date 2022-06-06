The Flame for the European Youth Summer Olympic Festival begins journey (EYOF) in Banská Bystrica has set out on its journey across Slovakia.

A welcome ceremony was held in a park close to a memorial commemorating a Slovak uprising against Nazi occupation in the Second World War.

The Flame arrived after a 14-hour journey overland from last week's Ceremony at the Ara Pacis in Rome.

"The journey home with a Torch was also a great experience for me," Olympic skeet shooting bronze medallist and International Olympic Committee member Danka Barteková said after accompanying the Flame throughout its journey.

"We had a few stops at iconic places, I am glad that I was a real part of the team, we were able to spread the joy directly from the trip on the social networks and enjoy every kilometre of returning home.

"I firmly believe that it will ignite a love of sport in all of us and remind us what important values for life we can learn thanks to it.

"I think this is a very important moment for the young generation of Slovak children."

Olympic shooting bronze medallist Danka Barteková accompanied the Flame throughout its 14-hour journey from Rome ©EYOF 2022

Volleyball player Alexandra Fričová and volunteer representative Tomáš Kubica both participated in the lighting Ceremony in Rome and also joined the festivities in Banská Bystrica, which is located on the Hron River in a long and wide valley encircled by the mountain chains of the Low Tatras, the Veľká Fatra, and the Kremnica Mountains.

"It was an unforgettable experience,something that will never happen in my life again," Fričová said.

"I enjoyed new experiences and meetings with interesting people and the ceremony left me with a very positive feeling."

The welcome Ceremony for the EYOF flame included sporting events for children ©EYOF 2022

Children took part in an Olympic Day run and were given a chance to try different sports.

They were also joined by triple Olympic biathlon gold medallist Anastasiya Kuzmina.

During its journey around Slovakia, the flame is scheduled to visit each of the "Olympic Clubs" in the country before returning to the host city before the Games are due to open on July 24.