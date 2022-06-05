Representatives from FIFA attended a conference organised by the Royal Belgian Football Association (RBFA) and Royal Dutch Football Association (KNVB) on the role of human and labour rights at major events.

The event was staged at the RBFA headquarters in Tubize prior to the FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year which has received huge criticism for human rights abuses as at least 6,500 workers have died since the country was awarded the hosting rights in 2010.

"We have made efforts, such as being on the ground in Qatar to do our due diligence and to speak out to media about what we have seen," said RBFA chief executive Peter Bossaert.

"We have done this, because we have to base ourselves on facts to support human rights and in taking our responsibility.

"All workers in all sectors have our attention, it is the same for everyone."

The illegality of homosexuality in Qatar has also been cause for criticism but speakers insisted that the World Cup was an opportunity for progress as the talks also focused on the importance of hosting inclusive tournaments that promote tolerance and respect.

Qatar's hosting of the FIFA World Cup has received backlash for the country's human rights abuses and stance on homosexuality, among others ©Getty Images

"Sustainable change has come in Qatar, and change has come through football, and we want to use the power of the FIFA World Cup to ensure that change stays for good," said Bossaert.

"And in relation to LGBTQI+ people, our question to FIFA and the supreme committee for delivery and legacy in Qatar is to ensure that everyone is welcome, that everyone is able to safely attend the FIFA World Cup and to be able to express their opinion."

FIFA head of human rights and anti-discrimination Andreas Graf underlined how the governing body feel that the World Cup is acting as a catalyst for sustainable workers' welfare reform in Qatar, and said that preparations, including extensive training programmes, are ongoing as the tournament moves closer.

"We have an excellent cooperation with our Qatari counterparts," added Graf.

"No change would have been achieved without the efforts of the Supreme Committee and the Ministry of Labour to advance human rights and other rights in the country."

The tournament is set to take place from November 21 to December 18 this year despite the numerous controversies and protests.