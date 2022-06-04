International Nordic Combined Camp set to be held in person for first time in Lillehammer

The Lillehammer International Nordic Combined Camp is set to be held in person for the first time later this year, with the coronavirus pandemic forcing the first two editions of the camp to be held virtually.

The five-day camp is scheduled to take place at the Lillehammer Olympic Legacy Sports Centre from September 14 to 18, and provides athletes, coaches and leaders opportunities to develop their skills within the winter sports field.

The camp is organised alongside the Norwegian Ski Association, and among the events planned are ski jumping sessions on the Lysgårdsbakken ski jumping hill, a Nordic combined motor skills training session and a roller ski workout.

The Lillehammer International Nordic Combined Camp is set to take place as an in-person event for the first time ©Getty Images

An Olympic values workshop is also planned, plus a session with athletes.

There are due to be a choice of coaching sessions featuring education programmes on different themes - including sessions about adapting training for girls during puberty, a discussion about underperformance syndrome, and a look at the development of female Nordic combined athletes in Norway.

The Lillehammer Olympic Legacy Sports Centre was established following the 2016 Youth Olympics, which were held in the Norwegian town.