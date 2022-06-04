Australian Jack Robinson made it a second World Surf League (WSL) victory in a row by winning the men's Quiksilver Pro G-Land final against Championship Tour leader Filipe Toledo in Banyuwangi in Indonesia.

Johanne Defay of France took her fifth WSL victory in the women's final against the other Championship Tour leader, Carissa Moore of the United States.

Robinson, who won the Margaret River Pro last month, defeated Japan's Kanoa Igarashi with a score of 14.17 to 11.47 in the quarter-finals and then pipped defending WSL champion Gabriel Medina of Brazil by 13.90 points to 13.33.

The Brazilian Toledo first defeated American surfer Griffin Colapinto by 12.60 to 8.84, before beating Connor O'Leary of Australia 12.00 to 10.47.

In the final, Robinson took maximum points to put him closer to Toledo in the season standings with five rounds to go, putting in a mark of 13.50, which could not be matched by the Brazilian, who finished on 13.16.

Johanne Defay has moved into third on the WSL Championship Tour with her win in G-Land ©Getty Images

Defay moved into third in the Championship Tour with her first victory of the season.

In the quarter-finals, the French surfer scored 12.90 to eliminate Australian Stephanie Gilmore, who finished on 12.60.

She booked her spot in the semi-finals by beating Gilmore's compatriot Bronte Macaulay by a narrow 13.66 to 13.33 margin.

Hawaiian Moore eased past Sally Fitzgibbons of Australia with the highest score of the round, finishing with a combination of 14.87 to her opponent's 13.14.

The Olympic champion then defeated Tatiana Weston-Webb of Brazil with the score finishing 13.83 to 7.50.

In the final, Defay put a stop to the favourite with a total of 14.00, with Moore - who fluffed her first few efforts - unable to reply sufficiently, scoring a combined 13.33.

The next leg of the WSL is scheduled to take place at Surf City in El Salvador from June 12 to 20.