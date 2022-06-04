New Caledonia is set to host the 2022 Oceania Karate Championship, two years after they were initially scheduled to, following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Paita was supposed to hold the competition in 2020 from June 12 to 14, but was cancelled days into the sporting shutdown caused by the COVID-19 outbreak in March of that year.

Now, the capital city Nouméa is to hold the Championship tomorrow and on Monday (June 6).

Australia will head in as the clear favourites, having won eight titles in 2019 to New Zealand's three.

Australia head in as the favourites ©Getty Images

The hosts were victorious three years ago through Vu Duc Minh Dack in the men's kata, however, there is no indication whether the three-time world medallist is to compete in his home city.

Cadet, junior and under-21 categories are also to take place, with Australia sending a team of 63 karatekas in total.

Eighteen of these are to compete in senior competition.

Defending champions Michelle Wilson, Max Noble and Daniel Tielen return to the Australian side.