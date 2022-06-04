Organisers for the 2023 Vichy Virtus Global Games have met in Lyon to celebrate the one-year-to-go countdown for the sixth edition of the event.

Over 50 members from the Virtus community were in attendance, including members of the Board, International Federation members and representatives from national member organisations.

"The Global Games are a fantastic opportunity for Vichy, our region but also France to welcome on its territory high-level athletes with invisible disabilities," said Sandrine Chaix, vice-president of the Auvergne Rhone-Alpes Region.

"We want to [create] a great mobilisation of the public and regional actors so that these Games are an unforgettable moment for all."

Approximately 1,100 athletes and officials from 60 nations are expected to participate at the Games in nine sports disciplines.

There is to be 400 volunteers aiding the preparation and hosting of the Games too.

#1YearToGo for GG2023

What an exciting way to kick off the countdown and welcome the GG2023 mascot- LORRI who came all the way from Brisbane, Australia to say HI to everyone. @FFSASportAdapte https://t.co/GKMJRdrcoo

.#Virtus #GG2023 #Vichy pic.twitter.com/rDOaqPP1Oe — Virtus: World Intellectual Impairment Sport (@SPORTVirtus) June 3, 2022

Robyn Smith, vice-president of Virtus and chief executive of Sport Inclusion Australia, said the Games can be a way to support athletes with intellectual impairments.

She also expressed her delight for the return of Lorri - the Brisbane 2019 mascot - who is to play the same role at Vichy 2023.

"It is especially exciting to know that Lorri, who was the first mascot for Global Games in Brisbane in 2019, will continue to be part of the Virtus Games legacy," said Smith.

"Lorri was designed by a Brisbane school student to represent the excitement, colour, individuality, and inclusivity of the Global Games.

"From the first moment Lorri came to life, people loved engaging with the mascot and Lorri is one of the most memorable experiences for the athletes also."

Vichy is scheduled to hold the Virtual Global Games from June 4 to 10 2023.