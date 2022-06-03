USA Boxing Foundation launches Be Like Mike campaign in nod to Mike Tyson

The USA Boxing Foundation has launched the "Be Like Mike" campaign to help raise support for the sport while also paying tribute to Mike Tyson, despite his rape conviction in 1992.

The initiative will run for the month of June and seeks to gain 100 donors who will commit $100 (£79/€93) to the Foundation to "meet its mission to advance boxing as the sport of opportunity."

Tyson was arrested for the rape of then 18-year-old Desiree Washington in Indianapolis and the following year was convicted and sentenced to six years in prison, although he was released on parole after three years.

Tyson denied the allegations in the trial that dominated headlines in the early 1990s and maintains his stance today.

The trial also sparked debates about racial attitudes in the criminal justice system, something which Tyson feels affected the verdict.

"I knew from the start that I'd get no justice," he wrote in his 2013 book Undisputed Truth: My Autobiography.

"I wasn't being tried in New York or Los Angeles; we were in Indianapolis, Indiana, historically one of the strongholds of the Ku Klux Klan.

"I had been found guilty by a jury of my "peers," only one of whom was Black."

We launched our 'Be Like Mike' campaign yesterday, and we already have 18 donors within less than 24 hours, so we are off to a great start!



Our own BOD member, @HectorColonMKE , has a special message for our campaign he wanted to share. pic.twitter.com/RdHRtwiMvn — USA Boxing (@USABoxing) June 2, 2022

Should the Foundation reach its goal, executive director Mike McAtee has committed to wearing a temporary face tattoo all day on June 30, Tyson’s birthday, as a tribute to him, and to help encourage excitement and participation in the initiative.

"Boxing saved my life, which is a claim Mike Tyson has made as well," said Mike McAtee.

"Those of us who know and support boxing know the power this sport has to change the course of one’s life outside of the ring.

"Supporting 'Be Like Mike' is a way to support that path for others, while having a little fun at the same time."

The original 'Be Like Mike' campaign ran in a 1991 Gatorade campaign celebrating basketball player Michael Jordan.

"USA Boxing Foundation is carrying the sentiment forward as a nod to Mike Tyson, not only because he is one of the sport’s greatest of all time, but to highlight his path to the sport, and all that he overcame," read a statement from the organisation.