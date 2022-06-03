The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has published its new Code of Conduct, outlining standards of behaviour expected from all participants in the sport.

The Code includes 14 general principles of integrity and respect, followed by specific principles for athletes, coaches, judges and officials, and executive officers.

FIG agreed to develop a Code of Conduct in October 2020, following several high-profile abuse scandals in gymnastics.

Athletes' abuse and mistreatment became widely reported after the release of the Netflix documentary Athlete A in June 2020 uncovering the Larry Nassar scandal and safeguarding shortcomings at USA Gymnastics.

The disgraced former USA Gymnastics doctor was accused by hundreds of athletes of committing abuse, and is serving up to 175 years in prison for his crimes committed under the guise of medical treatment.

Scandals have also hit the sport in countries such as Australia, Britain, Greece, The Netherlands, New Zealand and Switzerland.

FIG President Morinari Watanabe said the Code of Conduct served to remind "everyone that they have rights, duties and responsibilities" ©Getty Images

Among the general principles in the Code of Conduct, participants are required to "strictly refrain from any behaviour that could constitute, encourage or incite any form of harassment, violence, abuse or otherwise cause harm", including "physical, sexual and psychological misconduct".

They must also "proactively address abusive, bullying, manipulative or threatening language or behaviour and report any concerns of abuse or neglect of a participant to the appropriate authorities promptly", and "refrain from any abuse or misuse of your position of trust, power or influence."

Coaches commit to ensuring that "the current and long-term physical and mental health, safety and welfare of each athlete remains the priority over any goal or result", never overruling medical or Para medical experts, and refraining from "any inappropriate, insensitive, hurtful, mocking or critical comments or behaviour regarding the athlete’s physical appearance, body shape or weight."

They are also required to "listen actively to concerns voiced by athletes", "ensure that any physical contact with an athlete is appropriate to the situation" and report any concerns over conduct which "could constitute harassment, violence or abuse."

Infringements of the Code of Conduct are to be dealt with by the disciplinary authorities of the Gymnastics Ethics Foundation, established in 2019.

Participants are required to report any breaches or suspected breaches to the Ethics Foundation.

FIG President Morinari Watanabe, first elected in 2016 and an International Olympic Committee member since 2018, hailed the approval of the Code of Conduct by the Executive Committee.

"We cannot change years of bad practice in the sport overnight," the Japanese official said.

"While in some parts of the world, new generations of practitioners, coaches and executives developed approaches based on respect and wellbeing, abusive training methods still prevail in some places, with the strong conviction that it is part of the path to success.

"That cannot prevent us as the governing body from setting up standards applicable everywhere, and by so doing, reminding everyone that they have rights, duties and responsibilities."

As had been revealed after last month's Executive Committee meeting in Dubrovnik, the updated Code also contains an explicit ban on "any kind of demonstration or political, religious or racial propaganda in any gymnastics competitions", following the high-profile incident involving Russian athlete Ivan Kuliak at the Apparatus World Cup in Doha in March.

Kuliak was banned for one year by the Gymnastics Ethics Foundation after wearing the letter "Z", a symbol associated with Russia’s military operation in Ukraine, on his singlet during the competition and also during the medal ceremony for the parallel bars.