Football’s governing bodies for Europe and South America have launched a series of new events involving women’s football, futsal and youth teams.

UEFA and the South American Football Confederation’s (CONMEBOL) initiative follows the success of Finalissima, which saw Argentina beat Italy 3-0 at the Wembley Stadium in London yesterday.

The first game is set to feature 2022 CONMEBOL under-20 Copa Libertadores winners Club Atlético Peñarol from Uruguay take on 2022 UEFA Youth League champions S.L. Benfica of Portugal at the famous Estadio Centenario in Montevideo on August 21.

Portugal, who won the 2022 UEFA Futsal Euro, and third-placed Spain will be up against 2022 CONMEBOL Copa América de Futsal winners Argentina and runners-up Paraguay in a four-team tournament at the Movistar Arena in Buenos Aires between September 16 and 18.

Argentina beat Italy 3-0 to win the Finalissima at the Wembley Stadium in London ©Getty Images

The last game will see winners of the 2022 UEFA Women’s Euro, scheduled to be played in England in July, fight for the UEFA-CONMEBOL Women’s Finalissima against the winners of the 2022 CONMEBOL Copa América Femenina, which is set to be played in July in Colombia.

A date for the Women’s Finalissima will be announced in due course.

Exchange of referees between the two bodies and referees’ courses have also been given the green light after positive results and feedback from those involved.

Plans for the mutual recognition of coaching qualifications are underway with the hope of implementing this in the course of 2023.

In April, the governing bodies opened a joint office in London to represent common projects, including events.