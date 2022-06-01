Officials of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) have inspected competition venues in Sapporo in Japan as they continue the process of awarding the 2030 Winter Olympics hosting rights, according to AFP.

The IOC delegation has also planned to inspect road access in and around the northern city during the three-day visit.

The AFP reported that the IOC representatives are scheduled to see 16 venues in the Hokkaido region.

A city official for Sapporo told the French news agency that it is "part of our continued dialogue" with the global Olympic body.

Sapporo became the first Asian city to host the Winter Olympics in 1972.

The marathon and race walk events of the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics were held in Sapporo ©Getty Images

It also held the marathon and race walk events at Tokyo 2020, ensuring that competitors could participate in a cooler climate.

The Japanese city is likely to be competing against Salt Lake City in the United States, Vancouver in Canada and Barcelona-Pyrenees in Spain.

A delegation of the IOC has already travelled to Salt Lake City and Vancouver for their own inspections.

The proposed Barcelona-Pyrenees bid has not yet received visit due to rows within its own ranks.

The IOC hopes to award the 2030 Winter Olympics at next year’s Session in Mumbai.