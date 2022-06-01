A new Chilean Olympic Committee (COCH) initiative aimed at improving athletes' mental health will give them free access to therapy.

The "DeportivaMENTE: Your mental health matters" campaign is attempting to create an environment where athletes are comfortable seeking help when they need it and increase awareness of issues of mental health.

Academic psychiatrist Vania Martínez gave a talk before athletes, coaches and officials at a launch event for the project, which is the brainchild of the COCH's athlete support office and the Athletes' Commission.

DeportivaMENTE is claimed to combine sports psychology with clinical psychology to create a support system tailor-made for athletes.

Using the Mindy platform, Chilean athletes will have access to specialist consultations from anywhere in the world.

The scheme has been created by the COCH's athlete support office and the Athletes' Commission ©COCH

COCH President Miguel Ángel Mujica was also in attendance at the launch event and called the programme a "great step" for athlete welfare.

"The objective of this is not only that they have better results, but especially that they feel fuller and happier as people, in addition to dealing in the best way with the pressure of being a high-performance athlete," added the COCH leader.

Francisca Crovetto, who leads the COCH Athletes' Commission, said the panel is "sure that it will make a difference" and that the Tokyo 2020 Olympics had demonstrated the importance of athletes' mental welfare.