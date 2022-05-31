Joe Gebbia, the co-founder of worldwide Olympic partner Airbnb, has joined the Board of the Olympic Refuge Foundation (ORF).

The Foundation, which has been running since 2017, aims to support and protect displaced young people through sport.

The Board features individuals from both the Olympic Movement and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

Gebbia is the co-founder of the online booking company, which became a member of the Olympic Partner Programme in 2019.

He has experience of supporting refugees around the world, as a United States representative on the UNHCR Advisory Council.

"We are very glad to welcome Joe Gebbia on the Board of the Olympic Refuge Foundation," said International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach, who is also the chair of the ORF Board.

"Joe brings a wealth of expertise and creativity. He has been instrumental in bringing the IOC’s partnership with Airbnb to life and in ensuring that refugee athletes were included in the initiatives specifically designed for athletes prior to and during the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. We look forward to having him on the Board."

Airbnb has been a member of the Olympic Partner Programme since 2019 ©Getty Images

Gebbia added: "I’ve partnered with the Olympic Refuge Foundation for years and it’s an honour to officially join their Board.

"The work they are doing to inspire hope in young displaced people is life changing."

In response to the war in Ukraine, Airbnb has pledged to offer free, short-term housing to up to 100,000 refugees fleeing the country.

The ORF aims to provide more than one million young people affected by displacement access to safe sport by 2024.

The rest of the ORF Board consists of President of the National Olympic Committee of Qatar Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al-Thani, World Taekwondo President Dr Chungwon Choue, Yiech Pur Biel, a member of the first Refugee Olympic Team at the Rio 2016 Olympics, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, Youth Olympic Games young change-maker Josefina Salas and IOC members Felicite Rwemarika and Paul Tergat.