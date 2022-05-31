Two-time American Grand Slam champion Stan Smith has been named as the winner of this year's International Tennis Federation (ITF) Philippe Chatrier Award.

He was celebrated at the ITF World Champions Awards at Pavillon Gabriel in Paris, which is hosting the French Open.

The accolade, named after the governing body's former President, was introduced in 1996 for organisations that have made significant contributions to tennis both on and off the court, and is the ITF's highest honour.

Smith won 1,209 singles and doubles matches during his career, and claimed men's singles titles at the US Open in 1971 and Wimbledon in 1972.

He also won five doubles Grand Slams playing with Bob Lutz, and was a member of seven Davis Cup-winning teams between 1968 and 1979.

The 75-year-old expressed his honour at winning the Philippe Chatrier Award.

"It was a great phone call to get from ITF President David Haggerty who gave me the news about receiving the Philippe Chatrier Award," Smith told the ITF.

"It’s a special award because I know all the people on the list prior to me and it’s a great list of people who have done great jobs on the court but also off it.

"It’s also very special because I knew Philippe Chatrier pretty well.

Stan Smith of the United States won two singles Grand Slams as a player, including Wimbledon in 1972 ©Getty Images

"I got to meet him in 1968 when he was just about to become Davis Cup captain and soon after he became President of the French Tennis Federation and then the ITF.

"He has done so much for the game."

Smith also discussed with the ITF his pride at representing the US in its flagship men's team competition, the Davis Cup.

"To play for the United States was special because you’re playing for your country, just like Olympic athletes," he said.

"Playing Davis Cup was a great experience.

"To be able to play with Arthur Ashe, Charlie Pasarell and Bob Lutz in the doubles, and then the likes of John McEnroe, Vitas Gerulaitis and Brian Gottfried was fantastic.

"I spanned about 10 years with different teammates out there.

"There were some fantastic experiences and to win with the team and bring the Davis Cup back home in some cases - and then try to keep it in the United States - was thrilling."

Smith was also President of the International Tennis Hall of Fame until he stepped down at the end of last year.