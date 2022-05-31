Next season's World Rugby Sevens Series calendar features a record number of events, with Paris 2024 qualification due to be up for grabs as the circuit returns to pre-pandemic levels.

There will be a record seven rounds for women - up one on this season's total - while men have a record-equalling 11 legs.

Hong Kong is due to stage two legs, while the circuit is also poised to return to Oceania for the first time since the COVID-19 crisis emerged.

Hamilton and Sydney are due to stage back-to-back women's and men's legs in January 2023.

Before that, the men's season is due to start in Hong Kong from November 4 to 6, while a Dubai leg on December 2 and 3 will launch the women's season while also offering men's competition.

The World Rugby Sevens Series should visit Cape Town before the Oceania swing.

Los Angeles, Vancouver, Hong Kong, Singapore, Toulouse and London complete the schedule.

The London, Los Angeles and Singapore events will only be for men.

The World Rugby Sevens Series calendar has returned to pre-pandemic levels ©World Rugby

The top four teams in each of the men's and women's standings will book spots at the Paris 2024 Olympics, as was the case for Tokyo 2020.

Those who miss out will have to take part in regional qualifiers, and failing that a last-chance world qualification tournament.

"Following a uniquely challenging period for global sport, we are delighted to announce that rugby sevens is back to full force with a full line-up of hosts and teams for the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series in 2023, which is the biggest to date," World Rugby chief executive Alan Gilpin said.

"Fans around the world can mark their calendars and look ahead with excitement and certainty to a Series which promises to be highly competitive and intense from the start to finish with Paris 2024 Olympic qualification on offer for the top four women’s and men’s teams in the 2023 Series standings.

"The sense of anticipation from players and fans to return to much-loved venues such as Hong Kong, Hamilton and Sydney is especially high after missing out in recent years due to the effects of the global pandemic, and we are pleased to see Vancouver welcome the women’s tournament as part of a combined event in 2023."

Australia are the current women's World Rugby Women's Sevens Series champions ©Getty Images

Rugby sevens made its Olympic debut at Rio 2016, when Australia won the women's title and Fiji the men's - for what was Fiji's first-ever Olympic medal.

Fiji defended the men's crown at Tokyo 2020, while New Zealand won the women's gold medal.

Australia have already won this season's women's World Rugby Sevens Series title, with South Africa leading the men's standings with one event remaining.

COVID-19 has impacted the participation of several countries this season - especially New Zealand, Fiji and Samoa - but a full slate of teams is anticipated to play in the 2022-2023 campaign.

As well as being played at Paris 2024, rugby sevens has been confirmed on the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic programme.