Former IOC director Payne wins Illustrated Sports Book of the Year Award

Michael Payne, the former director of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), has won the Illustrated Sports Book of the Year Award at the Sunday Times Sports Book Awards for his publication Toon In!

Payne received the prize at the Kia Oval in London, with his book collaborating the work of 400 cartoonists from 50 countries to tell the story of the Olympic Games.

He started creating the book during a lockdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, as a collector of political cartoons.

Then, he found more than 1,200 Olympic-themed cartoons and added 100,000 words of personal commentary to produce the 500-page book.

"I am proud and very honoured to be presented with the prestigious Illustrated Sports Book of the Year Award," said Payne.

"It was very special to receive it from eleven-time Paralympic gold medallist Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson.

"As a collector of political cartoons, I have always admired the incredible skill and visual genius of the cartoonist.

"It's that ability to tell the most incredible stories and reveal hidden truths, often without words.

"What started as a little COVID-19 lockdown project to bring people a few smiles ended up as fun, time-consuming, but very rewarding project."

Michael Payne, pictured with designer Theodora Mantzaris, receives his award

Payne jokingly expressed gratitude to the IOC for not seeking legal action against him for the publication.

"I would firstly like to thank the IOC for not suing me for libel!" said Payne.

"I would also like to thank the publishers, Vision Sports Publishing, and the designer, Theodora Mantzaris, whose design brilliance was actually able to pull this creativity together.

"The whole project was for four charities around the world."

All profits are to be donated to the Back Up Trust, Cartooning for Peace, Peace and Sport, and Yunus Sports Hub.