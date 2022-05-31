Transmission system operator Terna is to invest more than €200 million (£170 million/$216 million) in a new electricity network for the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The company said its work will look to reduce the impact on landscape while increasing energy reliability in the locations for the Games.

Following approval by the Italian Ministry of Ecological Transition for a new electrical substation in the Province of Sondrio, work has started on the most complex phase which looks to develop and modernise transmission lines in Lombardy, Veneto and the autonomous provinces of Trento and Bolzano.

There is to be the construction of approximately 130 kilometres of new completely 'invisible' underground power lines.

"With these strategic interventions that benefit the entire Italian electricity system, we are continuing our commitment to provide the country with a modern, even more efficient, safe and resilient transmission infrastructure," said Terna chief executive Stefano Donnarumma.

"And it is a commitment that we are especially proud of, given the global relevance of the sporting event to be hosted here in Italy.

"Thanks to our expertise in engineering excellence and cutting-edge technology, we will contribute to improving the green credentials of Milan Cortina 2026, the 25th edition of the Olympic Games, with sustainable works with a reduced impact on the landscape.

Milan Cortina 2026 is set to receive electrical investment from Terna ©Getty Images

In Lombardy, Terna has planned around 60km of new cables and decommissioning three kilometres of old lines.

The main infrastructure is the "Livigno-Premadio" lines that are 20km long and to be built more than 1,500 metres above sea level.

Veneto is to receive new lines in the Belluno area, while Trento is to have 20km of underground lines installed and 46km in Bolzano.

Thirty teams of specialists are set to lead the work.

The Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics are scheduled to take place from February 6 to 22 2026, followed by the Winter Paralympics from March 6 to 15.