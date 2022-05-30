Lovlina Borgohain and Shiva Thapa from India have been elected as the chair and vice-chair of the International Boxing Association (IBA) Athletes' Committee following elections at the Women's and Men's World Boxing Championships.

Borgohain, a bronze medallist from the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, will hold the top position, while 2015 world bronze medallist Thapa joins her as vice-chair.

"I am delighted to be elected to this position of responsibility," said Borgohain.

"I take immense pride in the fact that my fellow athletes believe that I can play a role in ensuring the athletes' voices and ideas are heard.

"I look forward to working closely with IBA to inspire young athletes and fans around the world."

Nine boxers are on the committee including former chair Oleksandr Khyzhniak of Ukraine and former vice-chair Irma Testa of Italy.

Others elected are Swaziland's Thabiso Selby Dlamini, Morocco's Oumayama Bel Ahbib, Abner Teixeira of Brazil, Samoan Ato Faoagali and Australia's Caitlin Parker.

Shiva Thapa is the new vice-chair of the IBA Athletes' Committee ©Getty Images

"It is exciting to see new members joining the Athletes' Committee with fresh perspectives and a desire to grow boxing globally," said IBA President Umar Kremlev.

"Athletes are at the heart of everything we do at IBA, so it is vital that their voices are heard and that their opinions are considered when decisions are made.

"I look forward to working with all the members and discussing how we can continue to lead the sport into a brighter future."

These members are to provide a forum for IBA to communicate information regarding programmes and policies, ensuring the views of boxers are heard and voiced to IBA and supporting IBA to promote boxing worldwide.

As the new chair, Borgohain is to automatically become a member of the IBA Board, while another athlete representative will be elected by the rest of the Athletes' Committee.

The next Athletes' Committee is set to be elected at the 2025 World Boxing Championships.