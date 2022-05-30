Former Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB) commissioner Katsuhiko Kumazaki has been hailed as someone who "helped lift international baseball" by World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) President Riccardo Fraccari, following the Japanese official's death.

Kumazaki has died aged 80.

The Order of the Honour Award winner had been NPB commissioner between 2014 and 2017, during which time the International Olympic Committee approved five sports - including men's baseball and women's softball - being added to the Tokyo 2020 programme.

Kumazaki has also been credited with playing an important role in the founding of the WBSC's Premier12 international baseball tournament.

"I am extremely saddened to learn of the passing of former NPB commissioner Katsuhiko Kumazaki," Fraccari said.

"He was a great leader, colleague and friend who helped lift international baseball and the WBSC to where they are today.

"From helping to launch the Premier12, WBSC’s biggest event, to supporting baseball’s Olympic return at the Tokyo 2020 Games, he touched our game profoundly and will be missed dearly."

Men's baseball returned to the Olympic fold at Tokyo 2020, with Japan winning the gold medal ©Getty Images

Before becoming NPB commissioner, Kumazaki led the special investigations unit of the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office.

Atsushi Saito succeeded him as NPB commissioner in 2017.

Baseball and softball returned to the Olympic programme for the first time in 13 years at Tokyo 2020.

The sports are not due to be played at Paris 2024, but the WBSC is lobbying for Los Angeles 2028 inclusion.