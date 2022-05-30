Bello twins picked as one of England's beach volleyball pairs at Birmingham 2022

Twin brothers Javier and Joaquin Bello won their final at England's Birmingham 2022 beach volleyball trials, meaning they secured the men's spot for the host nation at this year's Commonwealth Games.

The pair defeated Issa Batrane and Freddie Bialokoz at Deep Dish in Crystal Palace yesterday, and have now been formally selected for Birmingham 2022.

It means the 21-year-olds will represent the nation on home sand, having moved to London from their birthplace of Madrid at the age of 11.

"We're ecstatic right now and we'll have a quick celebration then back to work on Monday to prepare for the Commonwealth Games, which has been our goal since the Gold Coast," said Javier Bello.

"We saw the Gold Coast and we said we wanted to be at the next one and now we've accomplished that so onto the next goal, which is to win a medal."

In the women's final, Jess Grimson ensured she would return to the Commonwealth Games, but with a new partner.

Grimson and Daisy Mumby won against Ellie Austin and Anaya Evans to seal a spot at Birmingham 2022.

They've done it! 🎉



Jessica Grimson and Daisy Mumby beat Ellie Austin and Anaya Evans to win our Commonwealth Games Selection Tournament.



Let's hear it for Team Grimson/Mumby 👏 pic.twitter.com/5v4EtnOaV7 — Volleyball England (@VballEngland) May 29, 2022

Grimson previously partnered with Victoria Palmer at Gold Coast 2018, before making the switch.

"I could barely breathe when it was over, I think just due to excitement," said Mumby.

"Already having a great crowd here supporting us today and the whole weekend, it's just going to be bigger and better at the Games."

Beach volleyball debuted at the Commonwealth Games in 2018, with England finishing fourth in the men's tournament whereas the women's pair exited at the quarter-finals.

Australia and Canada are the defending champions in the men's and women's tournaments, respectively.

The Birmingham 2022 beach volleyball tournaments are due to take place from July 30 to August 7 at Smithfield.