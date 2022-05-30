The World Games and the Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) have announced partnership aimed at promoting the men's tournament at Birmingham 2022 and supporting lacrosse's bid for Olympic inclusion.

Several PLL players are set to play at Birmingham 2022, when the season pauses for an All-Star break.

Men's and women's six-a-side lacrosse is on the programme, with the new sixes discipline being touted as ideal for Olympic inclusion.

It is billed as a discipline played at greater speed and tempo, with fewer stoppages, while reducing the team size is hoped to appeal to an International Olympic Committee aim to reduce the cost and complexity of the Olympics and promote more youth-focused sports.

The World Games is set to see lacrosse played at PNC Field at the University of Alabama in Birmingham from July 8 to 16.

"The next few years will be pivotal to lacrosse’s international growth strategy," PLL co-founder and President Paul Rabil said.

"Critical to its success are partnerships, and we’re proud to build with The World Games to amplify lacrosse in Birmingham this July."

World Lacrosse gained permanent IOC recognition last year.

The organisation now boasts 75 member nations across six continents, and is targeting Los Angeles 2028 for Olympic inclusion.

The PLL will act as presenting partner of the men's lacrosse tournament at Birmingham 2022 ©Twitter/PremierLacrosse

Lacrosse was invented by Native American tribes and the Iroquois Nationals, a team representing the Haudenosaunee Confederacy, will compete in both the men's and women's tournaments in Alabama this year.

The Haudenosaunee Confederacy is a full World Lacrosse member, but under current rules would not be able to participate in the Olympic Games should lacrosse be added to the programme.

The World Games 2022 chief executive Nick Sellers added: "Under Paul Rabil’s innovative leadership, The Premier Lacrosse League is one of the fastest rising professional sports leagues in the world.

"The World Games 2022 will showcase the best lacrosse players in the world - many of whom are active players in the PLL.

"This will be a huge platform for lacrosse in front of the International Olympic Committee."

The PLL is an eight-team professional lacrosse league based in the United States and Canada.

It will act as presenting partner of the men's lacrosse tournament at Birmingham 2022.