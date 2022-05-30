Commonwealth Games marathon champion Moneghetti among three new CGA life members

Bill Walker and Commonwealth Games medallists Rhonda Cator and Steve Moneghetti have been awarded life membership status of Commonwealth Games Australia (CGA).

They were granted the status at the Annual General Meeting held in Melbourne, taking the number of CGA life members up to 28.

Badminton player Cator won four bronze medals competing at the Commonwealth Games, and took part in five editions from Edinburgh 1986 to Manchester 2002.

In total, Cator has served at eight Commonwealth Games as an athlete, coach and section manager.

She also played at three Olympic Games from Barcelona 1992 to Sydney 2000.

Long-distance runner Moneghetti won the men's marathon at Victoria 1994, having previously taken bronze at Edinburgh 1986 and silver at Auckland 1990.

He also finished third in the 10,000 metres event at Kuala Lumpur 1998.

At the Olympics, he secured three top-10 finishes in the marathon in four appearances, and a World Championships bronze in Athens in 2007.

Moneghetti served as Chef de Mission for Australia at the last three Commonwealth Games, having previously been Mayor of the Commonwealth Games Village in 2006.

Walker was President of Triathlon Australia from 1994 to 2000 and a CGA Board member from 1999 until 2012.

Rhonda Cator has represented Australia at eight Commonwealth Games as an athlete, coach and section manager ©Getty Images

He also held leadership roles with the International Triathlon Union, now World Triathlon, serving as secretary general from 2004 to 2008 and first vice-president from 2008 to 2012.

Walker holds honorary member status on the World Triathlon Executive Board, and is a life member of Triathlon Australia.

CGA President Ben Houston insisted that Cator, Moneghetti and Walker were well worthy of their life membership status.

"Congratulations to Rhonda, Bill and Mona [Moneghetti] who have all made their mark on their sport and the Commonwealth Sports Movement in Australia," Houston said.

"From the grassroots to the participation in the Games as athletes and leaders and in Bill’s case, his enduring legacy of the CGA Foundation which continues to underpin the financial stability of CGA and with it the support provided to member sports and athletes.

"They are all deserving of the honour of life membership."

Australia is one of the leading nations in the Commonwealth Games.

The country leads the all-time medals table, and has held the Games on five occasions, including the most recent edition at Gold Coast 2018.

The multi-sport is set to return to Australia after this year's edition in the English city of Birmingham, with the state of Victoria awarded hosting rights for 2026.