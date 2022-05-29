Finland claimed the 2022 International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) Men's Ice Hockey World Championship gold medal after a dramatic end to the game led to an overtime win for the Olympic champions.

Three months after claiming the gold medal at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games, the Finns took their fourth world title against Canada, who scored late twice to take the game past regular time.

Following a quiet first period, it was Canada who scored the opener through Dylan Cozens in the 24th minute.

It took until the final period for the equaliser and then Finland to take the lead in less than two minutes following a double from Mikael Granlund.

Joel Armia made it 3-1 with six minutes to go, but the Canadians found a way to equalise, scoring two in less than a minute through Zach Whitecloud and Max Comtois.

More than six minutes into overtime, Sakari Manninen was able to score the decisive goal, as the match finished 4-3 to Finland.

Czech Republic thrashed the United States 8-4 to claim the bronze medal earlier in the day.

Czech Republic claimed bronze with a convincing win over the United States ©Getty Images

It was a complete collapse for the Americans who were the better side in the first period, leading 3-1 thanks to a double from Karson Kuhlman and one from Adam Gaudette, not being stopped by the Czech opener from Jiri Cernoch.

There was still a lead for them by the end of the second, despite Jiri Smejkal bringing it back to within a goal.

The floodgates opened early in the third, almost immediately with David Pastrnak's equaliser, which was shortly followed by Roman Cervenka and another from Pastrnak.

A David Kampf double put the game beyond doubt, meaning Thomas Bordeleau's response for the US was not enough.

Pastrnak scored his hat-trick in the last minute to end the match on a high note for the Czechs.