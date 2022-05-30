Maltese swimmer Julian Bajada is set to row longer than any other Para athlete from his country for the Malta Paralympic Committee (MPC), who are raising money to set up their own programme in the sport.

Bajada, who represented his nation at the 2015 International Paralympic Committee Swimming World Championships in Glasgow, is due to row 28 kilometres - the distance between Mellieħa and Sliema on the island - on a rowing machine.

He is looking to raise €28,000 (£23,800/$30,000) for the MPC on June 28, during a 28-day awareness campaign period.

The fundraising initiative would look to improve Malta's Paralympic programme ©Getty Images

"I'm doing this because I’m turning 28 years old and I wanted to celebrate," said Bajada to Lovin Malta, whose best performance at the World Championships was 13th in the men's SB7 100 metres breaststroke.

"I'm rowing with a hand-and-a-half, so it's quite a challenge.

"Paralympic sport has the power to change lives.

"Not only for individuals with physical impairments to help them believe in their own abilities and reach new heights, but for society to embrace the Paralympic values of courage, determination, inspiration, and equality."

This fundraising could lead to a Para rowing programme being established in Malta, giving disabled athletes equipment to train in the sport.