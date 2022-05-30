Vadlejch and Peters to play it again in Ostrava after mighty Doha javelin contest

Jakub Vadlejch, the Czech Republic’s Tokyo 2020 javelin silver medallist, will replay his recent monumental contest in Doha with Grenada’s world champion Anderson Peters on home ground tomorrow at the Golden Spike meeting in Ostrava.

The organisers of the opening Diamond League meeting of the season on May 13 re-orientated the javelin competition to take advantage of a blustering tailwind which helped the 31-year-old Czech thrower to twice take the lead from the Grenadian with personal bests of 89.87 and 90.88 metres before Peters finished with 93.08m.

That was an area record in the same city where Peters won his world gold in 2019, and it moved him up to fifth on the all-time list.

Now the two meet again in the Městský Stadium in what will be one of the showpiece events in the latest World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meeting.

The field also contains the London 2012 gold medallist Keshorn Walcott of Trinidad and Tobago and a second illustrious home thrower, 39-year-old Vítězslav Veselý, who won world gold the year after taking bronze at the London 2012 Olympics and took bronze again at last year’s Tokyo 2020 Games.

Meanwhile another high-achieving veteran Czech javelin thrower, double Olympic gold medallist, three-time world champion and world record-holder Barbora Špotáková, is in the women’s field.

At 40 she will be testing herself against Poland's Olympic silver medallist Maria Andrejczyk, Croatia’s 2016 Olympic champion Sara Kolak and Czech European silver medallist Nikola Ogrodníková.

And there is another gargantuan throwing competition in prospect in the men’s shot put, where the winners of the past five outdoor world titles - Joe Kovacs of the United States, Tom Walsh of New Zealand and Germany’s David Storl - will convene.

Kovacs got gold in 2015 and then, with his last throw at Doha in 2019, beat Olympic champion and fellow American Ryan Crouser by one centimetre with a championship record of 22.91m.

Walsh was defending his title that day and thought for much of that astounding competition that an opening Oceania record of 22.90m might do the trick for him.

In the end he took bronze on countback after Crouser had matched his best effort.

Kovacs threw 22.49m for second place behind Crouser at Saturday’s (May 28) Prefontaine Classic in Oregon, with Walsh third.

Crouser’s Ostrava meeting record of 22.43m from 2020 could be under threat in a competition which also includes Poland’s European champion Michal Haratyk and Italy’s Zane Weir.

Two Olympic champions will be in action in the form of 100 metres hurdler Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico, fresh - relatively speaking - from winning in blustery conditions at the Prefontaine Classic in 12.45sec, and joint high jump gold medallist Gianmarco Tamberi of Italy.

Camacho-Quinn’s opposition will include Tokyo 2020 bronze medallist Nia Ali of the US and world indoor 60m hurdles champion Cyréna Samba-Mayela of France.

Femke Bol of The Netherlands, the Tokyo 2020 400m hurdles bronze medallist, will open her outdoor season over the rarely-run 300m hurdles, an event where she clocked 38.55 at Ostrava in 2020.

Allyson Felix is set to retire at the end of this season ©Getty Images

That puts her second on the world all-time list behind the Czech Republic’s recently-retired two-time world 400m hurdles champion Zuzana Hejnová, who set the world best of 38.16 in Cheb in 2013.

Another distinguished veteran will be in action in the women’s 200m, which features 36-year-old US sprinter Allyson Felix, in what is her final season before retiring after a career that has earned her seven Olympic and 13 world golds - so far.

In 2014, making her sole appearance at the Golden Spike so far, Felix won the 200m in 22.75.

Already this year she has run 22.40.

The men’s 100m will be a family affair so far as Jamaica’s 2011 world champion Yohan Blake and his second cousin Jerome Blake, a member of Canada’s silver medal-winning 4x100m team at the Tokyo Olympics, are concerned.

Jerome ran a personal best 10.00 at the start of this month, while the field features three other sprinters who have joined Yohan in dipping under 10 seconds in their careers - South African record-holder Akani Simbine and the British duo of Zharnel Hughes and Reece Prescod.

Poland’s Olympic bronze medallist Patryk Dobek leads a strong 800m field, which also includes Bosnia and Herzegovina's two-time world medallist Amel Tuka, Botswana’s 2012 Olympic silver medallist Nijel Amos and Kenya’s world under-20 champion Emmanuel Wanyonyi, currently fourth on this season’s world list with the 1min 45.01sec he ran to win at the Kip Keino Classic in Nairobi earlier this month.

Britain’s Max Burgin returns to the scene of his European under-20 800m record a year ago, that 1min 44.14sec winning run being his most recent competitive performance due to injury.

Ethiopia’s Olympic silver medallist Lamecha Girma is the headline athlete in the men’s 3,000m steeplechase.