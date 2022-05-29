Pimenta claims four golds on final day of ICF Canoe Sprint World Cup in Poznań

Fernando Pimenta won all four gold medals for Portugal on the final day of the International Canoe Federation (ICF) Canoe Sprint World Cup leg in Poznań, claiming victory in all races he entered.

His efforts put his nation second on the medal table behind winners Germany who claimed five golds.

Ukraine and Canada both took four golds too, but Pimenta's individual efforts were particularly impressive.

He was victorious in the men's K1 1,000 metres with a time of 3min 27.91sec and was joined on the podium by Australia's Thomas Green and Artuur Peters from Belgium.

Pimenta claimed the K1 500m gold in front of Australian Jackson Collins and Timon Maurer of Austria in 1:39.18, and rounded off the World Cup with a win in the K1 5,000m, crossing the line in 21:29.54.

Jost Zakrajsek of Slovenia and Poland's Rafal Rosolski were second and third.

Teresa Portela won gold with Fernando Pimenta in the K2 mixed 500m ©Getty Images

Pimenta's other victory came in the K2 mixed 500m with team-mate Teresa Portela, who finished in 1:35.03.

Sweden's Martin Nathell and Melina Andersson were second and Alyssa Bull and Jackson Collins from Australia were third.

Poland's K4 women's team were expected victors in the 500m, but the men's C2 500m team of Aleksander Kitewski and Arsen Sliwinski were surprise winners in a time of 1:42.39.

Ukrainians Vitaliy Vergeles and Andrii Rybachok won silver and bronze went to Lithuania's Henrikas Zustautas and Vadim Korobov.

All sprint finals were held today due to bad weather yesterday.