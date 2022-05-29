Hull wins FISE freestyle park scooter gold again as he leads British one-two

Jamie Hull recovered from an underwhelming semi-final performance to take gold at the International Extreme Sports Festival (FISE) men's freestyle park scooter competition here in Montpellier.

Hull led a British one-two as he picked up 93.50 from a stellar performance across the 50-second run.

He was joined on the podium by silver medallist and compatriot Dante Hutchinson who registered 92.25 points while France's Jordan Robles bagged bronze with a score of 90.50.

The result means that Hull has now got two gold medals from this year's event after also winning the spine ramp scooter contest earlier in the week.

It is also the second time the 20-year-old has won gold at the park competition after his 2019 triumph.

Archie Cole was just two points away from securing a podium sweep for Britain as he was awarded 88.50 from the judges.





It was the slightest of stumbles that derailed his medal hopes in a field of 12 athletes, of which seven were teenagers and the oldest 24.

"So hyped to win FISE spine and park comp, huge shoutout to everyone you all killed it!" said Hull, who took to social media to announce his triumph.

Hull's trick combinations played a vital part towards his win as he pulled off multiple different manoeuvres in one jump.

The crowd went berserk when the Widnes-native unleashed a 360, double barspin and tailwhip all in quick succession.

A number of signature flips and a double flair also wowed the judges.

American Jordan Robles won the best trick award and the cash prize that came with it after landing a scooter flip triple bar spin to better Frenchman Timon Pharabod's full finger front scoot.