Johan Eliasch, re-elected as President of the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) - as the Federation now terms itself - has insisted he will press on with his proposed changes to the sport despite resistance from some of its traditional heartlands.

At a stormy FIS Congress in Milan on Thursday a number of delegates walked out before Eliasch - who was the only candidate on the ballot this time round having easily won his initial election last June - was installed for the next four-year period with 70 votes from a possible 117.

The delegates were in sympathy with a letter sent by a group of 15 National Associations, including those of Switzerland, Austria, Germany and Croatia, seeking the option of voting yes, no or abstaining.

When this option was refused the Croatian delegate, Vedran Pavlek, replied: "In this case we are not in accordance with democratic process - delegates can only express the opinion 'yes'." and invited those dissenting to leave the room.

Eliasch told insidethegames: "Everyone is entitled to express their opinion.

"However, the election was conducted according to our statutes.

"I was elected FIS President with a clear mandate for change, including that FIS shall be a federation for all our members and not only for a chosen few.

"Change is necessary in order to further develop our sport and keep it competitive.

"The fundamental issue is the centralisation of the media and broadcast rights which is necessary for taking control of our destiny again and lay the foundation for the growth and prosperity of all our disciplines everywhere.

"Most international federations did this already and for FIS this transformation is long overdue.

Johan Eliasch, the only candidate for the FIS Presidency for the next four-year term, received 70 out of a possible 117 votes at last Thursday's FIS Congress, where some delegates walked out ©Getty Images

"I clearly communicated in my manifesto that I will be a President of change and that there will be no status quo with me.

"The wish for transformation and modernisation was met with great approval, and now we are all working together tirelessly to implement it."

Eliasch also expanded on new ideas about how to raise the overall profile of the sport.

"We are working flat out to improve our output and digitize our products, taking into account all new technological possibilities and format proposals," he said.

"One idea we are looking at is the FIS Games, which would take place every four years and bring together athletes from all FIS disciplines.

"More than half of the Olympic medals are awarded in FIS disciplines.

"We want to use this potential and increase engagement, reach and income by organising an event that pays tribute to the diversity and fascination FIS disciplines offer."

