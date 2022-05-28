ENGSO reveals first version of Position on the European Sport Model at General Assembly

The European Non-Governmental Sport Organisation (ENGSO) released its latest Position on the European Sport Model with a list of interim recommendations at its General Assembly here in Faroe Islands capital of Tórshavn.

The ENGSO proposal aims to develop the European Sport Model - the way sports clubs, National Federations and International Federations are organised - by addressing core issues and suggesting solutions.

The first version of the document, which is subject to change based off the feedback from the General Assembly, assessed its relationships with parties outside of the pyramid, support and solidarity for sports clubs and improved dialogue between sport and decision-makers.

The ENGSO concluded on the topic of those outside of the pyramid that clubs, federations and other relevant sporting organisations should recognise the "enablers, partners and competitors" and be able to form strategies to improve sport with these stakeholders.

Enablers are defined as those that "create and fund the environment and tools that are vital to sport", including gear manufacturers, sponsors and municipalities.

Partners are referred to organisations in the not-for-profit, private and public sectors while competitors are "profit-seeking leisure activity providers."

The ENGSO wants its stakeholders to work closer with sponsors and other external partners ©Getty Images

The document added that all stakeholders should "acknowledge the negative impact of disruptors" and to collaborate to ensure damage from the likes of private or closed competitors are limited.

On the topic of funding, it proposed that public authorities should remove fiscal or administrative weight and ensure sports clubs are supported through financial initiatives.

It also promoted the idea of redistribution schemes to sports clubs which are "fair, concrete and credible."

Regarding improving dialogue, the ENGSO called on the European Union (EU) to form the EU Sport Dialogue, an annual fixed dialogue panel session on the needs and targets of the European sport movement.

It is recommended that it should be staged during the European Sport Forum.

The ENGSO also suggested that national organisations who represent voluntary-based sport, such as National Olympic Committees and National Sport Confederations, would "ideally" operate as National Working Groups.

The ENGSO wants greater dialogue with the European Union as a way of enhancing the European Sport Model ©Getty Images

This role involves collecting and analysing data annually from federations and sport clubs as well as being able to influence EU policy.

These initial recommendations are regarded as a step forward to ensure sports clubs are protected at all costs.

"Sports clubs need to be the core of the sports model because everything comes from there and everything has to go back to there," Sara Massini, the secretary general of the ENGSO, said at the General Assembly.

"So we need to recognise the value that the sport clubs have in our society.

"Being in sport is not just about physical activity, it is also about friendship, connection, education, lifelong learning and volunteering.

"Sport clubs are the places where all our friends, citizens, children can go and create development and from there to go to the top of the competition.

"This really needs to be the bedrock of the European Sport Model."