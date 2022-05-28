Rachel May, the project manager of the Sport and Psycho-social Initiative for Inclusive Training (SPIRIT), is hopeful that the mental health and wellbeing initiative will leave a legacy for the European Non-Governmental Sports Organisation (ENGSO) to capitalise on.

SPIRIT is an attempt to turn focus towards finding methods to combat mental health issues in sport with the primary aim of developing "a framework for humane, inclusive and empowering coaching and sport clubs that nurture wellbeing."

The project, which was originally planned in 2019, was launched by the ENGSO in 2020 and is scheduled to end in December of this year.

Over the course of the scheme it has published a systematic literature review, mapped good practices, provided key recommendations and created a mental well-being coaching toolkit.

A free e-learning course for coaches is also in the process of being made with it expected to be completed in September.

It is due to be available in seven languages - English, Finnish, German, Dutch, Spanish, Bulgarian and Greek - and each of the six modules is anticipated to include videos.

May emphasised how the e-learning course can form the basis of the project’s legacy as it enters its final months of operation.

"The most important thing is for the ENGSO to take it on for its future projects and if we do any follow up work that we really build up," she told insidethegames.

"There are a few legacies of this project we will look to maintain.

"For example, the e-learning course itself, we will make sure we will have the possibility of updating it and expanding on it and maybe available in more languages.

"One of the learnings is if you are trying to target grassroots sport, if you are trying to target coaches, it will be naïve to think everyone is going to speak English.

SPIRIT aims to develop a framework for empowering coaching that nurtures wellbeing ©Getty Images

"For it to filter down to the grassroots it needs to be available in local languages."

One of the modules for the e-learning course is set to be dedicated to exploring the coaching environment.

May remarked that this was one of the most "challenging" factors to research but highlighted that the coach’s well-being has "such a huge impact" on athletes.

With the e-learning course yet to be published, the coaching toolkit is currently the main practical element of the project that coaches can utilise.

Its 18 lessons were formed based off the scientific findings and recommendations from the previous stages of the process.

The lessons target a variety of mental capacity factors, including empowerment, commitment, coping, emotional control, happiness and quality of life by connecting theory with practice.

May hopes that coaches will maximise the resources the project has provided.

"We want to get as much use as possible," she said.

"If other coach educators, the people who are responsible for coach training, find a way of integrating it within their existing training programme that is when it will have the most effect or impact because it is not an external side initiative but it is actually seen as something fundamental within coach training."

SPIRIT consists of 10 project partners and two supporting partners from seven countries.

The final evaluation report is expected to be the final publication of the scheme, which is due to be released in time for the Sports Coaching and Mental Well-being Conference on October 13 in the Netherlands.