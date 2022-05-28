Świątek into round four at French Open and only top ten seed left

World number one Iga Świątek has faced her toughest challenge yet at the French Open, but still passed it in straight sets.

The Pole had her serve broken three times by Danka Kovinić of Montenegro, but broke Kovinić five times en route to a 6-3, 7-5 win on the showpiece Court Philippe Chatrier.

Świątek has now won 31 matches in a row and is firmly the player to beat in the women's singles in Paris.

Zheng Qinwen, a 19-year-old from China, will be the next player to try and do just that.

Zheng was 6-0, 3-0 up versus Alizé Cornet today when the French player retired.

Świątek is the only top-10 seed left in the tournament, following defeats for Paula Badosa and Aryna Sabalenka.

The 20-year-old won the French Open in 2020.

Badosa trailed Veronika Kudermetova 6-3, 2-1 - having been broken thrice - when she retired with a knee complaint.

Sabalenka started well against the Italian Camila Giorgi, before falling apart.

Giorgi won 4-6, 6-1, 6-0 to reach the fourth round at Roland Garros for the first time.

Sabalenka is from Belarus and Kudermetova is Russian - both are allowed to play as neutrals at the French Open, but will be banned from Wimbledon over the war in Ukraine.

American Jessica Pegula, seeded 11th, overcame Slovenia's Tamara Zidanšek 6-1, 7-6 and therefore is the top-ranked player remaining bar Świątek.

Romanian Irina-Camelia Begu awaits in round four, thanks to a straight-sets victory over French wildcard Léolia Jeanjean.