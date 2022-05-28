World Cup wins for Dodet and Jonny Brownlee in Arzachena

Sandra Dodet of France opened the Paris 2024 triathlon qualification window in fitting fashion by earning the first World Cup victory of the year.

Dodet pulled clear in the closing moments of the concluding run to win the women's event by four seconds, while Jonny Brownlee triumphed in the men's contest for the second year running in Arzachena.

Dodet completed the swim of 750 metres, a 19.3 kilometres bike ride and 5km run in 1 hour 31sec.

Switzerland's Julie Derron was second, edging out Luisa Baptista from Brazil by a lone second.

Jeanne Lehair, racing under a World Triathlon flag as she awaits a change of nationality form France to Luxembourg being approved, was fourth, 10 seconds away from earning a maiden World Cup podium.

Thirteen other athletes completed the course within a minute of Dodet.

Brownlee, a three-time Olympic medallist, won the men's sprint race by a 16-second margin.

The Briton finished the Sardinian course in 54min 23sc, comfortably clear of Brazilian Manoel Messias.

Messias is an individual Pan American Games silver medallist, and had to settle for a medal of the same colour today.

Tom Richard from France completed the podium in 54:35.