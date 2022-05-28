A series of interactive activities were organised by the Chinese Taipei Olympic Committee (CTOC) to promote Olympic education on the sidelines of the National University and College Athletic Games this month.

With 18,951 athletes participating across 22 sports, CTOC made the most of the opportunity by engaging with young adults aged between 18 and 25.

A promotion stand was set up to interact with athletes, coaches and team staff as part of a COTC tradition.

Two-time Asian Games silver medallist canoeist Wei-Han Chen led the Olympic education promotional activities.

She designed an Olympic knowledge quiz, where student athletes could participate via laptops, tablets or smartphones.

The quiz saw active participation with souvenirs of CTOC’s 100th anniversary on offer.

There was also a competition for teams of three and if all three members answered their questions correctly, they could have the unique Tokyo Olympic Chinese Taipei calendar featuring their athletes.

A total of 907 people took part in the successful educational activity.

The COTC is planning to host more such events with academic institutions.

The National Olympic Committee is also planning to combine technology platforms to convey the Olympic values - excellence, respect, and friendship.