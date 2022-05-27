Faroe Islands Prime Minister Bárður á Steig Nielsen has suggested that Olympic recognition would result in more Faroese nationals striving to compete at the Olympic Games.

Nielsen’s view comes as Faroe Islands continues its campaign to convince the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to consider their case for individual inclusion.

The archipelago - located between Iceland and Norway and north to Britain - has been a self-governing region of Denmark since 1948 and rules on all issues except for foreign policy and defence.

The Faroese Confederation of Sports and Olympic Committee (FCSOC) launched an application in 2018 to be recognised separately from Denmark.

In an interview with insidethegames, Nielsen explained the significance of Faroese athletes participating under its national flag, which is called the Merkið, rather than the Danish banner.

"We have our own flag," the former national handball player said.

"We should of course use that when the Faroese sports people are participating in the Olympic Games.

"That is important for the Faroe Islands and for the sport people as well.

"I think we would have more sport people going for the Olympics if we could have our own flag."

He continued: "It is something about we want to play for the Faroe Islands and with our own flag when we are competing, and especially in the Olympic Games.

"I think that is one of the biggest things for the sport world in the Faroe Islands."

Speaking to the European Non-Governmental Sports Organisation (ENGSO) General Assembly here, the Faroe Islands Prime Minister added how the missing Merkið also impacts people beyond the elite athlete.

"When a Faroese athlete does well, the absence of the Faroese flag is a failure to recognise the man and woman who volunteered at grassroots level and who laid the foundations for the athlete’s rise to the time," he said.

Nielsen, who also competed in rowing, also drew upon the inspiration that the famous 1-0 win over Austria during the UEFA Euro 1992 qualifying phase in 1990 gave to the country.

The triumph is regarded as one of the major upsets in football history due to this being the Faroe Islands’ first ever competitive match and Austria previously played in the 1990 FIFA World Cup less than three months earlier.

He commented to insidethegames that "anything was possible" following the result because of how it transformed their perceptions of what could be accomplished through their "own identity."

This was almost demonstrated once more when Faroe Islands came close to defeating Germany in a handball fixture earlier this year.

The FCSOC’s mission to gain Olympic recognition has received the backing of Denmark, Sweden, Iceland and Norway.

Faroe Islands is a member of 12 International Federations - archery, badminton, darts, football, handball, judo, rowing, shooting, swimming, table tennis, taekwondo and volleyball - and is also one of the founding members of the International Paralympic Committee.

It has competed in every Summer Paralympics since 1984.

Their dealings with the IOC have been challenging due to an Olympic Charter change in 1996 which determines that National Olympic Committee recognition can "only be granted after recognition as an independent state by the international community."

Nevertheless, territories such as Puerto Rico can participate in the Olympics even though they are not independent states.

Jon Hestoy, who plans to step down from his role as the FCSOC vice-president, reiterated to insidethegames the importance of the IOC recognising the Faroe Islands.

"We are an independent, recognised by the international community, country," Hestoy said.

"We fulfil every obligation.

"We have a strong sporting community.

"A strong Faroe Islands Confederation of Sports and Olympic Committee.

"We tick every box.

"People are very afraid to touch this problem in the Olympic system and this is something that needs to be addressed sooner than later.

"So, we are just waiting for some grown-ups we cannot keep this going on forever.

"You have to address the problem and it is not like if you admit Faroe Islands, suddenly there will be hundred different nations ready to go in.

"Totally not.

“We are waiting and we need to get recognition now.

"It is a question about possibility of the Faroese athletes.

"To fulfil their ambitions and abilities."

insidethegames has asked the IOC for a comment regarding Faroe Islands’ Olympic application.