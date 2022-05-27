The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has announced that Rotterdam will host the 2026 Artistic World Championships while Lisbon is set to stage the World Gymnaestrada in 2027.

Rotterdam previously staged the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in 2010.

"We are very proud that the Netherlands and Rotterdam can once again show the world how beautiful our sport is," said Monique Kempff, President of the Royal Dutch Gymnastics Federation.

"Our dream is to show that Gymnastics is fun, even at World Championship level.

"We're going to make it something unforgettable."

The event is planned to be held from October 17 to 25 at the Rotterdam Ahoy - the same venue that staged the event in 2010.

Epke Zonderland, the London 2012 champion and triple horizontal bar world champion, was the flagbearer of the Dutch delegation who were in Croatia, where Rotterdam’s bid to host the event was confirmed.

"As a former gymnast, as a father and as a doctor, I realise how making exercise is part of your daily life," said Zonderland.

Rotterdam Ahoy - the venue that staged the event in 2010 - will be hosting the Artistic Word Championships once again ©Getty Images

The World Gymnaestrada, which is held every four years and attracts around 20,000 participants around the globe, is scheduled to be held from July 11 to 17 in the Portuguese capital.

The Opening and Closing Ceremonies is planned to take place at the Estadio Stadium which will also stage the Opening and Closing Ceremonies of the World Gym for Life Challenge, scheduled to be held from July 22 to 26 2025.

"In 2027, Lisbon, Portugal and the world will change," Luis Arrais, President of the Gymnastics Federation of Portugal, said.

"We are going to challenge everyone, every country, every corner of the world with our motto: 'Connecting the World'.

"Connecting people, sports, ideas, differences and similarities… after World Gymnaestrada 2027, the world will be a friendlier place to live.

"The strong will of sportswomen and sportsmen all over the world, alongside the unified Gymnastics’ community, is everything we need to connect the world."

The 2023 World Gymnaestrada is scheduled to be held in Amsterdam from July 30 to August 5.