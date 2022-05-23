The Global Esports Federation (GEF) has organised the Metaverse Council with a range of thought leaders and creators from across Web3.0 space to shape its tangible metaverse development schemes.

Web3.0 is the latest idea of the World Wide Web that is based on blockchain technology and includes concepts like decentralisation and token-based economics.

The initiative is claimed to be for the GEF's global community, blockchain technologies, NFTs and other aspects related to the body.

"We’ve established the GEF Metaverse Council to cultivate ideas, voice, and shape to our metaverse reality; and to access the limitless opportunities for our entire #worldconnected community," Paul J. Foster, the chief executive of the GEF, said.

The GEF Metaverse Council consists of blockchain figures, non-fungible token (NFT) developers and social media influencers.

Hugo Philion, the chief executive and founder of Flare, has been named as the chair of the Council. and Melvin Kuek, senior advisor of the GEF, has been appointed vice-chair.

According to its website, Flare claims to be a type of blockchain "which enables secure universal interoperability between chains, scaling the use of blockchain by enabling all digital assets and onchain information to flow freely".

A blockchain is a growing list of records, called blocks, that are linked together using cryptography.

The primary use of blockchains is as a ledger for cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin.

Flare Networks was announced as the GEF’s global partner last year.

"Esports presents boundless potential and a world of opportunities for blockchain applications," Philion commented.

"I look forward to collaborating with the team, empowering individuals and communities to take better control of their collective futures and experiences, and interact with each other in ways not previously possible."

Other members of the GEF Metaverse Council include Oxskellymode, an NFT influencer and co-founder of Enigma Ventures, and Sabretooth, director of Tiger Vision Global Pty Ltd and founder of the NFT project Attack Tigers.

Melty Tanti, founder and creative director of the Play & Earn metaverse project Jambo Mambo and MingWeiRocks, one of Asia’s top TikTok creators with more than 22 million followers, have also been appointed to the council.