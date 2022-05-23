It is advantage to Australia's women after they beat Japan 63-47 at the International Wheelchair Basketball Federation (IWBF) Asia Oceania Championships, while the men's side picked up a dramatic win.

Amber Merritt scored a colossal 40 points and also hauled in 15 rebounds in the Australian win.

Merritt now has 93 points for the women's tournament - more than double the total of any other player.

More importantly, Australia are a point ahead of Japan in the double round-robin group and have bolstered their points difference.

Iran defeated hosts Thailand 55-40 in the day's other women's match at Sports Complex PSU Phuket.

There was a big win for Iraq in the second division of the men's tournament.

They beat previously-unbeaten Saudi Arabia 54-35 and are top of the standings.

The top two teams in Pool B will join the six Pool A sides in the quarter-finals of the competition.

Australia lead the top division with three wins from three and had Tristan Knowles to thank for a narrow win over Thailand.

Knowles sunk a three-pointer with fewer than four seconds remaining to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat and Australia won 61-60.

Iran beat Paralympic runners-up Japan 62-42 and South Korea overpowered Malaysia 88-30.

Lee Youn-joo was among the standout performers with eight assists.

The IWBF Asia Oceania Championships continue tomorrow.