Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka has admitted it is uncertain whether she will compete at Wimbledon after crashing out of the French Open.

The former world number one was beaten 7-5, 6-4 by the United States’ Amanda Anisimova at Roland Garros' Court Suzanne Lenglen.

Osaka revealed following the defeat that the stripping of Wimbledon’s ranking points has impacted her thought process on whether to compete.

The Association of Tennis Professionals, Women's Tennis Association and International Tennis Federation sanctioned the organisers of Wimbledon for banning Russian and Belarusian players.

"The intention of this measure was good, but the execution is all over the place," Osaka said.

"I would say the decision is kind of affecting my mentality going into grass - I'm not 100 per cent sure if I'm going to go there.

"I would love to go just to get some experience on the grass court, but at the same time I'm the type of player that gets motivated by seeing my ranking go up."

Osaka was making her return to the French Open after withdrawing from the last year’s tournament over her mental well-being.

The world number 38 had suffered injuries in the lead-up to the competition this year, which seemingly showed with her serve in particular struggling.

Osaka racked up eight double faults.

The 24-year-old was broken by double fault at 5-5 in the opening set, which gifted Anisimova an opportunity to claim the first set.

The world number 28 continued to pounce on Osaka’s mistakes in the second set and prevented her opponent from staging a fightback.

Anisimova saved three break points to maintain a 5-3 lead before finishing off the opening-round tie.

Also in round one of the women's singles, world number one Iga Świątek recorded her 29th victory in succession by overpowering Ukrainian qualifier Lesia Tsurenko.

Świątek dominated her opponent 6-2, 6-0 to progress to the next round.

The 2020 French Open champion has now won 42 of her last 43 sets.

