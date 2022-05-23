Tokyo 2020 fencing silver medallist Choi In-jeong has offered her support to Chungcheong's bid for the 2027 Summer World University Games.

The South Korean region is vying with a bid from North Carolina in the United States' Triangle region for the International University Sports Federation's (FISU) marquee event.

"Chungcheong is where I was born and grew up," Choi said.

"As a Chungcheong citizen, I will be thrilled and proud if Chungcheong hosts the 2027 WUGs, the world's biggest university student sports event.

"The event will be a good motivation for talented young athletes in Chungcheong, and they will be very looking forward to it, not to mention the majority of citizens in Chungcheong Megacity.

"I wholeheartedly support Chungcheong Megacity's 2027 WUGs bid and applaud its every endeavor to win the bid."

Épée fencer Choi has been in good form in 2022, winning the Grand Prix in Cairo last month and earning a bronze medal in Budapest's Grand Prix.

At last year's Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Choi helped South Korea win women's épée team silver.

Choi and South Korea won the same medal at London 2012.

The as-yet-unbuilt Southwest Sports Complex is the proposed fencing venue for the Chungcheong 2027 World University Games ©Chungcheong Megacity Bid Committee

One year later, Choi also won a silver medal at the Kazan 2013 Universiade - the event now known as the FISU World University Games.

"I participated in many international competitions, but Universiade is one of the events that I enjoyed very much," Choi recalled.

"Universiade is special.

"Unlike other sports events, there is a unique atmosphere that it is a celebration for university student-athletes and their sports.

"I met fellow student-athletes from around the world and shared their feelings as athletes who are also students.

"It was a fantastic experience that I would never miss out on."

FISU is expected to choose the host of the 2027 Summer World University Games in October.