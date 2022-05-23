The International Blind Sports Federation's (IBSA) Blind Football World Grand Prix in Mexico will now offer qualification to the World Championship.

In what is a boost for the prestige of the competition, the IBSA has announced that the highest-placed team at the World Grand Prix which does not reach the World Championship via the regional process will be offered a place.

Eight men's teams are expected to compete at the competition, which is scheduled to take place in Puebla from July 29 to August 8.

The previous three editions of the IBSA Blind Football World Grand Prix were held in Japan.

Argentina won the Blind Football World Grand Prix title in Shinagawa in Japan last year.

Brazil are the world and Paralympic champions ©Getty Images

The next World Championship is in 2023, due to be held in Birmingham in England as part of the IBSA World Games.

Brazil are the reigning world and Paralympic champions, having beaten Argentina in both finals.

China placed third at the 2018 World Championship in Spanish capital Madrid, while Morocco left Japan with the bronze medal from last year's Paralympics in Tokyo.