David Weir has won six Paralympic titles during his stellar wheelchair racing career ©Getty Images

David Weir, Hannah Cockroft, Kare Adenegan, Sophie Hahn and Daniel Greaves are among the Paralympic medallists in England’s 21-member Para athletics team for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Weir, who won gold at the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games, is a six-time Paralympic champion in various wheelchair racing events.

Fellow wheelchair racer Cockroft has collected seven Paralympic titles, including the women’s T34 100 metres and 800m at Tokyo 2020.

Birmingham 2022 will be her Commonwealth Games debut.

Adenegan is a five-time Paralympic medallist and from Coventry in the hosting West Midlands region.

Hahn is a two-time Paralympic champion as a sprinter and discus thrower Greaves is the only British track and field athlete to win medals at six consecutive Paralympic Games.

Greaves also won the men's discus F42/44 event at Glasgow 2014.

Sprinter Ola Abidogun is poised to return to the Commonwealth Games following his Delhi 2010 appearance, where he came fifth in the men's T46 100m.

Abidogun finished third in the same event at the London 2012 Paralympics.

Wheelchair racers Nathan Maguire and Shelly Oxley-Woods have also claimed Paralympic medals before, with Maguire taking silver in Tokyo last year and Woods achieving two silver medals and a bronze across Beijing 2008 and a home Games four years later.

Daniel Greaves won a gold medal at the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games ©Getty Images

Thomas Young won the men’s T38 100m at Tokyo 2020, while Ali Smith secured silver in the mixed 4x100m relay.

Sprinters James Arnott and Zac Shaw are set to return to the Commonwealth Games alongside marathon runner Johnboy Smith and wheelchair marathon athlete Simon Lawson after they all won medals at Gold Coast 2018.

Shaun Burrows, who won a World Championship bronze medal over 400m in 2015, and Paralympic wheelchair racer Danny Sidbury are also set to wear England’s colours.

The home nation’s team further includes two-time European wheelchair racing champion Fabienne André, discus competitor Stacie Gaston-Monerville and sprinter Emmanuel Oyinbo-Coker.

Hetty Bartlett, an athlete specialising in sprints and long jump, and wheelchair racer Eden Rainbow-Cooper complete the line-up.

"We are absolutely delighted to welcome these 21 athletes to Team England after they accepted invitations to what promises to be an incredibly exciting Commonwealth Games in Birmingham," Kelly Sotherton, England's athletics team leader at Birmingham 2022, said.

"This team represents a wonderful blend of youth and experience, and we know these athletes can’t wait to represent England this summer.

"We look forward to supporting them both in the lead-up to, and during, the Games in front of a home crowd in Birmingham."