Organisers of the Pacific Mini Games on the Northern Marianas Islands (CNMI) have issued a final call for volunteers.

The deadline to sign up as a volunteer for the multi-sport event is Tuesday (May 24).

Anyone who is vaccinated against COVID-19 and at least 14 years of age may apply.

Volunteer coordinator Michele Joab said around 1,000 volunteers are wanted, as reported by the Saipan Tribune, but that there is no hard limit on numbers.

Organisers are targeting young people and schools in particular, with flexibility cherished.

Volunteering at the Pacific Mini Games is being marketed as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, with the event having never taken place in the CNMI before.

Competition is now less than a month away, due to run from June 17 to 25.

There are nine sports on the programme - baseball, badminton, golf, triathlon, athletics, beach volleyball, tennis, weightlifting and va’a.

The event was delayed from 2021 to 2022 because of the coronavirus pandemic and Super Typhoon Yutu causing destruction on Saipan.

Saipan is the largest island in the CNMI, which is a commonwealth of the United States.