Anguilla's Commonwealth Games organisers have renewed a call for help with its team kit for Birmingham 2022.

The Caribbean territory has found it hard to attract sponsors, with this situation being exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

One plan is to re-use kit from Gold Coast 2018 in Birmingham, which would normally be a souvenir for those athletes.

"We are trying our best to see how we can get our athletes the kit that they need," said Cardigan Connor, a former cricket fast bowler who will be Anguilla's Chef de Mission in Birmingham. 

One solution could be a larger Commonwealth Games nation ordering items for Anguilla while they are kitting out their own team.

Former cricketer Cardigan Connor will serve as Anguilla's Chef de Mission in Birmingham ©Getty Images
The island is aiming to take 13 athletes to Birmingham 2022, including six in athletics. 

For the full interview with Connor, click here.

Offers to help with Anguilla's kit can be sent to [email protected].  