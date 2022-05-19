The World Games Series is expected to be launched in 2023 by the International World Games Association (IWGA) with the new multi-sport event scheduled to be held twice a year.

Joachim Gossow, chief executive of the IWGA, unveiled proposals for the "world-class invitation event" at the organisation’s hybrid Annual General Meeting staged in Spanish capital Madrid today.

"The goal is to strengthen the TWG [World Games] brand and to raise awareness in the years preceding editions of the Games, which are held every four years," a statement from the IWGA read.

The IWGA also revealed plans to create an interim Athletes' Commission by "late 2022" with a view to fully establish on by October 2025.

"The World Games provides the highest podium for our athletes to showcase their athletic performance," said Jan Fransoo, member of the IWGA Executive Committee.

"Our ambition is that our athletes are at the centre of our considerations and be part of our decision-making processes.

"It is crucial that these athletes do not represent their sport, but all the athletes who participate in The World Games."

Our Annual General Meeting is underway in Madrid, Spain - and online!

The IWGA recently announced that it had signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the International University Sports Federation.

According to the IWGA Board, negotiations are underway to secure "similar agreements" with National Olympic Committees, national sports organisations and the International Paralympic Committee.

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach, who is set to attend the Opening Ceremony of the Birmingham 2022 World Games, started the AGM in Madrid with a welcome video message.

There were also presentations by Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin and Birmingham 2022 chief operating officer Jay Kasten about the Games, scheduled to be held from July 7 to 17 in the American city.

NEWS: We will provide the TV-signal of The World Games 2022 in Birmingham, Alabama to Ukrainian media for free! The IWGA in cooperation with the ISB announced the news today in the Annual General Meeting of the IWGA.

"We expect nothing less than an outstanding event," said IWGA President José Perurena.

"I am convinced: Birmingham will deliver."

A total of 39 members participated in what was the first IWGA AGM to be held in-person in two years.

The IWGA used the meeting to announce that it had secure a deal with host broadcaster ISB to air the Birmingham 2022 World Games to Ukrainian media for free.

An esports project is due to be launched during the Games with virtual games in archery, baseball and racquetball to be available for visitors at the "TWG Plaza".

The IWGA has confirmed that it plans to increase the number of esports to 10.