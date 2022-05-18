State Duma planning to change law to "protect" Russian athletes in face of sanctions

Plans are in motion to change Russian law in a bid to "protect" the country’s athletes and "legally ensure performances at domestic or international competitions".

According to Russia's official state news agency TASS, Russia’s State Duma is planning to prepare a draft law to rid the "prevalence of international sports arbitration over the laws of the Russian Federation".

Roman Teryushkov, a member of the State Duma Committee on Physical Culture and Sports, claims the "mandatory enforcement" of decisions made by the Court of Arbitration of Sport (CAS) is "wrong" and wants to give Russian athletes more protection in the international sporting arena.

Teryushkov’s comments come as Russia face pariah status in the world of sport as International Federations and event organisers continue to impose sanctions in response to the country's invasion of Ukraine.

Numerous National Federations in Russia have appealed to CAS in a bid to overturn bans on Russian athletes competing in international tournaments.

Among those include appeals by the Russian Football Union to have FIFA and UEFA bans lifted, which were rejected by CAS.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport denied Russian appeals to temporarily lift suspensions against their national teams and clubs competing in FIFA and UEFA events ©Getty Images

Teryushkov said State Duma must develop a “new international policy, including one related to the values of Olympism” when speaking at a committee meeting.

The Russian official stressed the importance of providing extra support to athletes looking to represent their nation on the global stage.

"In 2016, unfortunately, the law introduced the prevalence of international sports arbitration over the laws of the Russian Federation," Teryushkov told TASS.

"Therefore, we received a mandatory enforcement of the decision of the Court of Arbitration for Sport, which, in my opinion, is wrong.

"Our task is to protect our athletes and legally ensure performances at domestic or international competitions, if we are called there.

"For this, the norm must be abolished, and I will prepare a corresponding bill."