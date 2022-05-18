IWGA to consider launch of World Games Series at Annual General Meeting

The International World Games Association (IWGA) is set to consider plans to create a new quadrennial multi-sport event when it stages its Annual General Meeting in Spanish capital Madrid tomorrow.

The IWGA has revealed proposals to launch the "World Games Series" and admitted initial talks had already started with potential host cities.

It is hoped that the event would be held every four years, taking place in between the editions of the World Games.

The IWGA said it wanted the World Games Series to showcase "sports that are not on the Olympic programme".

"We have worked out the concept and made first contacts with potential partners and host cities," said IWGA chief executive Joachim Gossow.

"The exchange during the AGM will serve to put the project on as broad a basis as possible.

"We can make the Series a real success only with the cooperation with our member federations."

Members of the IWGA are also set to discuss plans to introduce an Athletes’ Commission, with IWGA President José Perurena claiming it was a "logical step" for the organisation.

"One of our principles is that we put the athlete at the centre," said Perurena.

"That's why it's so important to give our athletes a voice in the further development of our Games."

Preparations are continuing to ramp up for this year’s World Games, scheduled to be held from July 7 to 17.

Officials from the World Games 2022 are set to provide updates, including chief executive Nick Sellers and chief operating officer Jay Kasten, while Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin is due to present a report.

The AGM is also set to look at the possibility of showcasing e-gaming with virtual versions of baseball, racquetball and archery during the World Games.

A total of 39 National Federations are due to attend the AGM, with nine of those participating online.

It will be the first in-person AGM since 2019.

"We have many important topics to talk about and we will do so purposefully and with seriousness," said Perurena.

"But I am also and especially looking forward to finally meeting many friends and companions from the world of sport in person again, after more than two years."