Winners from a project to design a sustainable home were rewarded with tickets for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games ©Aggreko

Children from schools across Birmingham have been rewarded with tickets to Commonwealth Games events for their efforts in designing sustainable homes.

Birmingham 2022's modular energy solutions supporter Aggreko tasked pupils with creating a home capable of cutting carbon emissions, with Smith’s Wood Academy, Barr Beacon School, St Peter’s Collegiate, Bishop Challoner, Erdington Academy and Hall Green School among the institutions that took part.

Aggreko's managing director of event solutions Robert Wells said that the West Midlands-based supplier of temporary power generation and temperature control equipment was pleased to be able to offer tickets as a reward.

"The world is a challenging place right now, and energy is central to the conversation about its future," Wells said.

"It’s therefore critical that we are inspiring youngsters into careers that can make positive changes with regards to being greener.

The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games are scheduled for July 28 to August 8 ©Birmingham City Council
The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games are scheduled for July 28 to August 8 ©Birmingham City Council

"We loved seeing what Birmingham students came up with in response to the challenge and awarding tickets to the lucky winners."

He added that the company hoped to help Birmingham 2022 deliver their goals, including providing a carbon neutral legacy.

"We are delighted to be an official supporter to Birmingham 2022 and look forward to helping to deliver a truly outstanding Games, embracing the key objectives within the Games-Social Values Charter, as well as delivering world class energy solutions," Wells commented.

Aggreko has also taken part in a litter picking event at Cannock Chase, which is due to host the mountain biking events at Birmingham 2022, and worked with charities including World Against Single Use Plastic on a canal clean-up project and ACORNS to assist with gardening maintenance.

The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games are due to be held from July 28 to August 8.