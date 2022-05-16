Italian television host Maria De Filippi has been named as an ambassador of the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games, being recognised for her enthusiasm for winter sports during this season's final episode of talent show Amici.

Italy's Pyeongchang 2018 downhill champion and Beijing 2022 silver medallist Sofia Goggia presented an official Milan Cortina 2026 jacket to De Filippi, who is from Milan.

"I have always admired the story that one senses is behind every sporting gesture," said De Filippi.

"A story made of commitment, sacrifice, determination.

"Exactly the same commitment, the same sacrifice and the same determination of the boys who face the challenge of Amici every year.

"The Olympics and Paralympics represent a great opportunity for our country and in my small way I chose to get involved and tell this magnificent journey that will lead us to 2026 and which must become an example of pure magic for the whole of Italy."

De Filippi thanked Goggia as she now joins triple Olympic Alpine skiing champions Deborah Compagnoni and Alberto Tomba, Beijing 2008 swimming gold medallist Federica Pellegrini and FIFA World Cup-winning forward Francesco Totti as an ambassador.

"I am really grateful to Maria De Filippi for having accepted the role of ambassador of the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics and Paralympics," said Organising Committee President Giovanni Malagò.

"Maria, who certainly needs no introduction, she is a tenacious and passionate sportswoman who with great availability has shown, once again, her friendship, true and sincere, towards the world of sport.

"The Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics and Paralympics will be the most important Italian event in the next decade and will leave the country with a tangible and intangible legacy made up of culture, education and sport values.

"One of the roles of the Ambassador team will be to testify."

The Milan Cortina 2026 Olympic Games are scheduled to take place from February 6 to 22 in four years' time, with the Paralympics following suit from March 6 to 15.