Turkey has stepped in as a replacement host for another International University Sports Federation (FISU) event - this time the FISU World Cup 3x3 Basketball.

Xiamen had been due to hold the competition later this year, but can no longer do so owing to Chinese COVID-19 restrictions.

The Turkish University Sports Federation (TUSF) has therefore offered to assume hosting responsibilities, with Istanbul chosen to stage the FISU World Cup.

Exact dates are still to be finalised, but the event is expected to take place in late October.

The TUSF has already this month been named as a late replacement host for the FISU World Cup Combat Sports, in that case replacing Russian city Yekaterinburg.

Russia cannot host FISU events owing to the country's invasion of Ukraine.

This also led to Yekaterinburg's hosting of the FISU World University Games in 2023 being suspended, while Chengdu in China's staging of the 2021 event has been pushed back to 2023 following back-to-back postponements over the coronavirus crisis.

After making its Olympic debut last year, 3x3 basketball is becoming a regular staple at multi-sport events, including the ongoing Southeast Asian Games ©Getty Images

For this year's FISU World Cup 3x3 Basketball, 12 men's and 12 women's teams will be invited to take part.

Five teams are anticipated to qualify via continental qualification tournaments, one as the past winner, one from the host nation, two as wildcards and three via FISU's continental ranking.

The FISU World Cup 3x3 Basketball is the latest in a long list of sporting events China will no longer host in 2022 because of the pandemic.

It staged the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympics inside a "closed-loop system" which separated Games participants from the general public, but with COVID-19 cases on the rise in China and major cities including Shanghai subject to strict lockdowns, China has backed out of putting on other international events.

This includes the Asian Games, World University Games and a Grand Prix of Figure Skating leg in 2022, as well as men's football's Asian Cup in 2023 - which China relinquished hosting rights to more than a year before the event is due to start.